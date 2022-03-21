 Camp Cope Share New Single “Jealous” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, March 21st, 2022  
Camp Cope Share New Single “Jealous”

Running With the Hurricane Due Out This Friday via Poison City

Mar 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Nick Mckk
Melbourne-based trio Camp Cope have shared a new single, “Jealous.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Running With the Hurricane, which will be out this Friday (March 25) via Poison City. Listen below.

Last November, the band shared the album track “Blue.” Upon announcement of the album in January, they shared the song “Running With the Hurricane.” Their most recent album, How to Socialise & Make Friends, came out in 2018 via Run for Cover.

