Camp Cope Share New Song “Blue”
The Band’s Third Album is Due Out in 2022
Nov 08, 2021
Photography by Michelle Grace Hunder
Melbourne-based trio Camp Cope have shared a new song, “Blue,” their first new music in three years. “Blue” is the first single from their forthcoming third studio album, which is set to be released in 2022. Listen below.
The trio’s most recent album, How to Socialise & Make Friends, came out in 2018 via Run for Cover.
