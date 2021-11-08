 Camp Cope Share New Song “Blue” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, November 8th, 2021  
Camp Cope Share New Song “Blue”

The Band’s Third Album is Due Out in 2022

Nov 08, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Michelle Grace Hunder
Melbourne-based trio Camp Cope have shared a new song, “Blue,” their first new music in three years. “Blue” is the first single from their forthcoming third studio album, which is set to be released in 2022. Listen below.

The trio’s most recent album, How to Socialise & Make Friends, came out in 2018 via Run for Cover.

