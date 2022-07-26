News

All





Can Announce Live Album Featuring Performance From 1976 Can Live in Cuxhaven 1976 Due Out October 14





Can have announced the release of a new live album, Can Live in Cuxhaven 1976, which will be out on October 14. It is the third release in an ongoing series of live album releases from the iconic German rock band. View the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

Can previously released the live albums Can Live in Brighton 1975 and Can Live in Stuttgart 1975.

Can Live in Cuxhaven 1976 Tracklist:

1. Cuxhaven 76 Eins

2. Cuxhaven 76 Zwei

3. Cuxhaven 76 Drei

4. Cuxhaven 76 Vier

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.