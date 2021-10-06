News

Can Announce New Live Album, Share Excerpt From Song “Brighton 75 Sieben” Can Live in Brighton 1975 Due Out December 3 via Mute/Spoon

Photography by Spoon Records



Can have announced a new live album, the second in an ongoing series of live album releases from the iconic German rock band. Can Live in Brighton 1975 will be out on December 3 via Mute/Spoon. Check out the album’s tracklist and cover art below, along with an excerpt from “Brighton 75 Sieben.”

The album’s liner notes were written by Can biographer Rob Young and British journalist Kris Needs. Needs was involved with several Can shows in England in the early-to-mid 1970s, and describes one of their performances in a press release as being “like a delirious astral roller coaster, launch-pad a distant speck within minutes as fleeting melodies, vocal lines or rhythms…loomed like iridescent ghosts then evaporated as the spirit took them somewhere else.”

Can Live in Brighton 1975 Tracklist:

1. Brighton 75 Eins

2. Brighton 75 Zwei

3. Brighton 75 Drei

4. Brighton 75 Vier

5. Brighton 75 Fünf

6. Brighton 75 Sechs

7. Brighton 75 Sieben

