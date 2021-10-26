News

Car Seat Headrest Announce North American Tour Limited Edition Tour-Only CD Release Announced As Well

Photography by Carlos Cruz



Car Seat Headrest (aka Will Toledo and band) have announced a 2022 North American tour. The band has also announced the release of a limited edition tour-only CD entitled The MADLO EPs, which compiles two previous digital releases: MADLO: Influences, a set of four covers of songs which inspired the creation of their most recent album, Making a Door Less Open, and MADLO: Remixes, a set of five remixes of album tracks done by various producers. Check out the list of tour dates and CD tracklist below.

The band state in a press release: “You are formally invited to a venue near you to partake in The CAR SEAT HEADREST MASQUERADE TOUR for a night of music, dancing, and identity loss. We are deeply excited to crawl out of our pit and onto the spot lit stage once more. For a few hours on a spring night, you too can slip out of your mind and into the ever-changing shared world of the theater. We ask that you wear a mask (you know which kind) and invite you to accouter yourself in whatever further costumery you please. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test will be required. At some venues only proof of vaccine will be—check your local venue to receive details.”

Making a Door Less Open came out last year via Matador.

Car Seat Headrest North American Tour:

3.16.22 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater #

3.17.22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater #

3.18.22 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater #

3.20.22 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic #

3.22.22 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

3.25.22 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA #

3.26.22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

3.27.22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

3.29.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

3.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

4.01.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall #

4.02.22 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem #

4.04.22 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater #

4.05.22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

4.07.22 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz #

4.08.22 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate #

4.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle #

4.10.22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #

4.22.22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

4.23.22 ­– Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

4.24.22 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater #

4.26.22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #

4.27.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

4.29.22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

4.30.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

5.01.22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

5.04.22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #

5.05.22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

5.06.22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

5.07.22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater #

5.08.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC #

5.10.22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

5.11.22 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre #

5.20.22 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom %

# w/ Bartees Strange

% w/ Floral Tattoo

The MADLO EPs Tracklist:

1. Golden Years (David Bowie cover)

2. Substitute (The Who cover)

3. March of the Pigs (Nine Inch Nails cover)

4. Running Up That Hill (Kate Bush cover)

5. Martin (Superorganism Remix)

6. Martin (1 Trait Danger Remix)

7. Weightlifters (Scuba Remix)

8. Deadlines (yeule Remix)

9. Life Worth Missing (Dntel Remix)

