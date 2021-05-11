Caribou Announces New 2020/2021 North American Tour Dates
May 11, 2021
Caribou (aka Dan Snaith) has announced some new North American tour dates. They go down this fall and early next year and include shows on both coasts and in between, as well as in Canada. Tickets go on sale May 14, with a presale starting May 13. Check out the dates below.
Caribou’s last album, Suddenly, was released in February 2020 via Merge. That was just before the pandemic took hold, hence this is Snaith’s first chance to tour the album in the U.S., as all of Caribou’s 2020 tour dates were cancelled.
Suddenly was the first Caribou album in around five-and-a-half years, since 2014’s Our Love. It includes “Home,” a new single Caribou shared in October that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced in December, Caribou shared another new song from it, “You and I,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Snaith shared another song from it, “Never Come Back,” which again was one of our Songs of the Week.
Caribou North American Tour Dates:
Nov. 15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Nov. 16 Salt Lake City, UT The Union
Nov. 17 Boulder, CO Boulder Theatre
Nov. 18 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater
Nov. 19 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
Nov. 20 London, ON London Music Hall
Nov. 21 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre
Nov. 22 Montreal, QC M Telus
Nov. 23 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 24 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 25 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 26 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre
Nov. 27 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Nov. 28 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (*two shows)
Nov. 29 Boston, MA Royale
Nov. 30 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
Dec. 1 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
Feb. 10 Houston, TX White Oak (Downstairs)
Feb. 11 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
Feb. 12 Austin, TX Stubb’s
Feb. 14 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
Feb. 16 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
Feb. 18 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
Feb. 19 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
Feb. 20 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
Feb. 21 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
