Caribou Announces New 2020/2021 North American Tour Dates Suddenly Out Now via Merge

Caribou (aka Dan Snaith) has announced some new North American tour dates. They go down this fall and early next year and include shows on both coasts and in between, as well as in Canada. Tickets go on sale May 14, with a presale starting May 13. Check out the dates below.

Caribou’s last album, Suddenly, was released in February 2020 via Merge. That was just before the pandemic took hold, hence this is Snaith’s first chance to tour the album in the U.S., as all of Caribou’s 2020 tour dates were cancelled.

Suddenly was the first Caribou album in around five-and-a-half years, since 2014’s Our Love. It includes “Home,” a new single Caribou shared in October that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced in December, Caribou shared another new song from it, “You and I,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Snaith shared another song from it, “Never Come Back,” which again was one of our Songs of the Week.

Caribou North American Tour Dates:

Nov. 15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Nov. 16 Salt Lake City, UT The Union

Nov. 17 Boulder, CO Boulder Theatre

Nov. 18 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater

Nov. 19 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

Nov. 20 London, ON London Music Hall

Nov. 21 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre

Nov. 22 Montreal, QC M Telus

Nov. 23 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 24 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 25 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 26 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre

Nov. 27 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Nov. 28 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (*two shows)

Nov. 29 Boston, MA Royale

Nov. 30 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

Dec. 1 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Feb. 10 Houston, TX White Oak (Downstairs)

Feb. 11 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

Feb. 12 Austin, TX Stubb’s

Feb. 14 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

Feb. 16 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

Feb. 18 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

Feb. 19 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

Feb. 20 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Feb. 21 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

