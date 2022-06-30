 Caribou Announces New Album as Daphni, Shares New Song “Cloudy” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 30th, 2022  
Subscribe

Caribou Announces New Album as Daphni, Shares New Song “Cloudy”

Cherry Due Out October 7 via Jiaolong

Jun 30, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Thomas Neukum
Bookmark and Share


Caribou (aka Dan Snaith) has announced a new album under his Daphni alias, Cherry, and shared a new song from it, “Cloudy.” Cherry is due out October 7 via Jiaolong. Listen to “Cloudy” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

According to Pitchfork, Snaith had this to say about “Cloudy” in a press statement: “The essence of this one is keeping it aloft—like occasionally nudging a balloon that’s only just heavier than air to keep it afloat. For something so buoyant, I’m surprised how much it bangs in a club.”

Daphni previously shared “Cherry,” the album’s title track, which is also below.

Caribou’s last album, Suddenly, was released in February 2020 via Merge. It was the first Caribou album in around five-and-a-half years, since 2014’s Our Love. In 2021 Caribou shared the new song “You Can Do It.” The last Daphni album was 2017’s Joli Mai.

>

Cherry Tracklist:

01 Arrow
02 Cherry
03 Always There
04 Crimson
05 Arp Blocks
06 Falling
07 Mania
08 Take Two
09 Mona
10 Clavicle
11 Cloudy
12 Karplus
13 Amber
14 Fly Away

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent