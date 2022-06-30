News

Caribou Announces New Album as Daphni, Shares New Song “Cloudy” Cherry Due Out October 7 via Jiaolong

Photography by Thomas Neukum



Caribou (aka Dan Snaith) has announced a new album under his Daphni alias, Cherry, and shared a new song from it, “Cloudy.” Cherry is due out October 7 via Jiaolong. Listen to “Cloudy” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

According to Pitchfork, Snaith had this to say about “Cloudy” in a press statement: “The essence of this one is keeping it aloft—like occasionally nudging a balloon that’s only just heavier than air to keep it afloat. For something so buoyant, I’m surprised how much it bangs in a club.”

Daphni previously shared “Cherry,” the album’s title track, which is also below.

Caribou’s last album, Suddenly, was released in February 2020 via Merge. It was the first Caribou album in around five-and-a-half years, since 2014’s Our Love. In 2021 Caribou shared the new song “You Can Do It.” The last Daphni album was 2017’s Joli Mai.

Cherry Tracklist:

01 Arrow

02 Cherry

03 Always There

04 Crimson

05 Arp Blocks

06 Falling

07 Mania

08 Take Two

09 Mona

10 Clavicle

11 Cloudy

12 Karplus

13 Amber

14 Fly Away

