News

All



L to R: Four Tet and Caribou L to R: Four Tet and Caribou

Caribou Shares Four Tet Remix of “Never Come Back” Suddenly Out Now via Merge





“Never Come Back” is one of the standout tracks on Caribou’s (aka Dan Snaith) latest LP, Suddenly (released in February via Merge). Morgan Geist remixed the track back in April and now Snaith has brought in good friend Kieran Hebden (aka Four Tet) to share his new rework of “Never Come Back.” Listen below.

The Four Tet remix first premiered during the eighth episode of the Boiler Room: Streaming From Isolation series. The series brings in a variety of DJ’s, such as Disclosure and Palms Tax, to provide over an hour of tracks from “an isolated woodland retreat.”

Here is what Snaith had to say in a press release about Hebden’s take on the song:

“Kieran is already part of my music before he remixes it. He spent hours listening to drafts of tracks from Suddenly and giving me feedback, as he has done with my previous albums. I love that when people think of us as musical allies that they are seeing something real and genuine, not music industry artifice. We are the closest friends—so much so that I feel like we are family—and I love that people who listen to our music can feel that. So of course I thought of Kieran as the person to take on remixing ‘Never Come Back.’ Needless to say he has smashed it—creating a warped and beautiful techno banger that, as its inclusion in his recent Boiler Room stream showed, will get people dancing whatever the circumstances.”

Caribou’s tour dates have now also been rescheduled for October, surrounding the rescheduled Coachella. Updated dates are listed below.

Suddenly is the first Caribou album in around five-and-a-half years, since 2014’s Our Love. It includes “Home,” a new single Caribou shared in October that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced in December, Caribou shared another new song from it, “You and I,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Snaith shared another song from it, “Never Come Back,” which again was one of our Songs of the Week.

Caribou Updated North American Tour Dates:

Oct 10 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

Oct 14 - Houston,TX @ White Oak ^

Oct 15 - Dallas, TX @ Granada ^

Oct 16 - Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

Oct 17 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

Oct 19 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

Oct 20 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

Oct 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Oct 22 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera *

Oct 23 - Hamilton, ON @ Studio Theatre *

Oct 24 - Montreal, QC @ M Telus *

Oct 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (matinee) *

Oct 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Oct 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Oct 27 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

Oct 28 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

Oct 29 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

Oct 30 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre *

* with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

^ with ela minus

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.