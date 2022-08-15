Caribou Shares Video for New Single as Daphni, “Mania”
Cherry Due Out October 7 via Jiaolong
Aug 15, 2022
Photography by Thomas Neukum
Caribou (aka Dan Snaith) has shared a video for a new song under his Daphni moniker, “Mania.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Cherry, which will be out on October 7 via Jiaolong. View the Damien Roach-directed video below.
Upon announcement of the album in June, Snaith shared the album track “Cloudy.” He later shared the album track “Clavicle.”
Caribou’s last album, Suddenly, was released in February 2020 via Merge. It was the first Caribou album since 2014’s Our Love. In 2021, he shared the new song “You Can Do It.” The last Daphni album was 2017’s Joli Mai.
