Caribou – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It Suddenly Out Now via Merge





Caribou (aka Dan Snaith) has released a new album, Suddenly, today via Merge. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also below are Caribou's upcoming tour dates.

Plus yesterday we posted our review of Suddenly and you can read that here.

Suddenly is the first Caribou album in around five-and-a-half years, since 2014's Our Love. It includes "Home," a new single Caribou shared in October that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced in December, Caribou shared another new song from it, "You and I," which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Snaith shared another song from it, "Never Come Back," which again was one of our Songs of the Week.

Snaith has released a fair amount of music in the last five years, but most of it has been under his Daphni moniker. Suddenly was borne from over 900 draft ideas. "I record music every day, and I love it - as much or more than I have always done. I feel very lucky - the thrill has never, ever left me," Snaith said in a previous press release.

"For the last few albums at least, there's been a point about three-quarters of the way through where I work late into the night (as usual), but when I try and go to bed, ideas keep forcing me to get up and go back to the studio again," Snaith continued. "It happens over and over in one night. I can feel the gears whirring as I lie there trying to sleep, and I can't ignore the ideas for fear that it will be gone when I wake up the next morning."

The previous press release explained the album title: "Suddenly refers to the moments of dramatic and unexpected change that occur at points in any life and within any family - universal themes that catch you off guard and change your life in a heartbeat."

Read our 2014 interview with Caribou.

Caribou Tour Dates:

North American Tour Dates:

16 Mar - Hamilton, ON @The Studio SOLD OUT

17 Mar - Toronto, ON @ Danforth SOLD OUT

18 Mar - Toronto, ON @ Danforth SOLD OUT

19 Mar - Toronto, ON @ Danforth

20 Mar - Chicago, IL @ Riviera

21 Mar - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

22 Mar - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

23 Mar - Montreal, QC @ M Telus

24 Mar - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

25 Mar - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

26 Mar - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Early show)

27 Mar - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT

28 Mar - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel



UK Tour Dates:



30 Mar - Brighton @ The Dome

01 Apr - Liverpool @ Invisible Wind Factory

02 Apr - Leeds @ O2 Academy Leeds

03 Apr - Manchester @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

04 Apr - Glasgow @ The Barrowlands SOLD OUT

05 Apr - Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham

06 Apr - Bristol @ O2 Academy Bristol

07 Apr - London @ O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT

23 May - London @ All Points East



European Tour Dates:



21 Apr - Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

23 Apr - Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

24 Apr - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

25 Apr - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

26 Apr - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

27 Apr - Paris, FR @ L'Olympia

28 Apr - Cologne, DE @ E-werk

29 Apr - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg / Ronda

30 Apr - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique / Chapiteau - Botanique

25 Jun - Rome, IT @ Roma Summer Fest

09 Jul - Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

10 Jul - Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

11 Jul - Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

12 Aug - Vilnius, LT @ Botanical Garden

15 Aug - Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle / Caribou and Friends

16 Aug - Kiev, UA @ Art-Zavod Platforma

