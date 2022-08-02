News

Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album The Loneliest Time Due Out October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope

Photography by Jasmine Safaeian



Carly Rae Jepsen has announced the release of a new album, The Loneliest Time, which will be out on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope. View the album’s artwork below.

In 2020, Jepsen shared the song “Me and the Boys in the Band,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Her last album was Dedicated Side B, a collection of deep cuts that didn’t make it onto 2019’s Dedicated.

