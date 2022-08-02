 Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album

The Loneliest Time Due Out October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope

Aug 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jasmine Safaeian
Carly Rae Jepsen has announced the release of a new album, The Loneliest Time, which will be out on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope. View the album’s artwork below.

In 2020, Jepsen shared the song “Me and the Boys in the Band,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Her last album was Dedicated Side B, a collection of deep cuts that didn’t make it onto 2019’s Dedicated.

