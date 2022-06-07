News

All





Carly Rae Jepsen Announces North American Tour Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Photography by Meredith Jenks



Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a fall North American tour. Empress Of will support tour dates from September 24 to November 5. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (June 10) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below, along with the video for Jepsen’s latest single, “Western Wind.”

In 2020, Jepsen shared the song “Me and the Boys in the Band,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Her last album was Dedicated Side B, a collection of deep cuts that didn’t make it onto 2019’s Dedicated.

Carly Rae Jepsen 2022 Tour Dates:

Sept. 21 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers

Sept. 22 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers

Sept. 24 Montreal, QC MTELUS

Sept. 26 Boston, MA Roadrunner

Sept. 28 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 29 Washington DC The Anthem

Oct. 1 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 2 Norfolk, VA The orVa

Oct. 4 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre

Oct. 5 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

Oct. 7 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival

Oct. 9 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Oct. 10 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

Oct. 12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

Oct. 14 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

Oct. 15 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Oct. 17 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 18 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Oct. 20 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theatre

Oct. 21 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Oct. 23 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Oct. 26 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Oct. 29 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Nov. 2 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Nov. 4 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

Nov. 5 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.