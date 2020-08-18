News

Carly Rae Jepsen Shares Video for New Song “Me and the Boys in the Band” New Single Reminiscing on Touring





Pop princess Carly Rae Jepsen is back with a new single and accompanying video for “Me and the Boys in the Band,” a track all about, well, missing touring with her boys in the band (who are featured in the video). Check out the video below.

In a press release Jepsen says of the song: “On the road. That was the life. I miss travel and performing and my band mates who over the years have become my adopted brothers. Through romantic relationships good and bad I have always found myself again in the late-night conversations with my band. Here’s to all the shows we have played and have yet to play. The late-night dancers we turn into on the long bus drives and the tourists we become in the early mornings. Here’s to nostalgia city and keeping close the ones that know you best. Can’t wait for more. Till then a from home ‘pick me up’ song from all of us to you.”

Jepsen’s last album was Dedicated Side B, a collection of deep cuts that didn’t make it onto 2019’s Dedicated.

