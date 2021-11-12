News

All





caroline Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “IWR” Self-Titled Debut Due Out February 25, 2022 via Rough Trade

Photography by Tom Whitson



London-based eight piece caroline have announced the release of their self-titled debut album, which will be out on February 25, 2022 via Rough Trade. The group has also shared a video for a new song from the album, “IWR.” View the self-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Previously shared tracks from the upcoming album are “Dark blue” and “Skydiving onto the library roof.”

caroline Tracklist:

1. Dark blue

2. Good morning (red)

3. desperately

4. IWR

5. messen #7

6. Engine (eavesdropping)

7. hurtle

8. Skydiving onto the library roof

9. zilch

10. Natural death

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.