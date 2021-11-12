caroline Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “IWR”
Self-Titled Debut Due Out February 25, 2022 via Rough Trade
Nov 12, 2021
Photography by Tom Whitson
London-based eight piece caroline have announced the release of their self-titled debut album, which will be out on February 25, 2022 via Rough Trade. The group has also shared a video for a new song from the album, “IWR.” View the self-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Previously shared tracks from the upcoming album are “Dark blue” and “Skydiving onto the library roof.”
caroline Tracklist:
1. Dark blue
2. Good morning (red)
3. desperately
4. IWR
5. messen #7
6. Engine (eavesdropping)
7. hurtle
8. Skydiving onto the library roof
9. zilch
10. Natural death
