Caroline Kingsbury Shares New Single “Strawberry Sheets” Out Now via Fortune Tellers





Last year, LA-based indie singer/songwriter Caroline Kingsbury released her dazzling hook-filled debut record, Heaven’s Just a Flight. Since then she earned a new fan in Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs. After Caroline DM’d Granduciel she was offered a slot to open for the band on their tour this year. Though the Omicron surge led to The War on Drugs to go without an opener this month, the band are set to return with new dates later this year.

In the meantime, Kingsbury has shared her first single of 2022, “Strawberry Sheets,” out now on Fortune Tellers.

Kingsbury’s debut mined the art pop world for a shimmering collage of influences, and “Strawberry Sheets” is no exception. Her latest track sees her turn towards the dreamy soundscapes of Cocteau Twins or The Jesus and Mary Chain. Churning guitar and lush production invite and entice, drawing you into Kingsbury’s irresistible pop haze. Though a little dreamier and more textured than much of Heaven’s Just a Flight, Kingsbury says the track is not a departure, describing it as “...bright pink and green paint swatches on my canvas of neon sparkles and chugging 80’s guitar.” That canvas becomes an enveloping escape on “Strawberry Sheets,” an invitation into an escapist dream pop past.

Kingsbury continues, naming the song’s biggest inspiration and what it’s come to mean to her: “Cocteau Twins. Their lush and repetitive tracks are a place I go anytime I feel low. With ‘Strawberry Sheets’ I wanted to create a world to escape into. Something you listen to multiple times and leaves you feeling less lonely.

