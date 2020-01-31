News

Caroline Polachek Did “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” on a Big Revolving Rock on Kimmel Pang Out Now via Columbia





Caroline Polachek (formerly of Chairlift) released a new solo album, Pang, last October via Columbia. Last night she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the album's "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings" on a giant revolving rock, because... why not? Watch the unique performance below.

Previously Polachek shared various pre-release songs from Pang. "Ocean of Tears" and "Parachute" were shared when the album was announced, with "Ocean of Tears" making our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared a video for "Ocean of Tears" and the audio for "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings" (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). The album also includes the previously shared single "Door." Then she shared a video for "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings." Then she shared another song from the album, the more stripped back "Look At Me Now."

For Pang Polachek has collaborated with producer/composer Danny L Harle. Pang is Polachek's first album released under her own name, although she did release, Arcadia, a solo album as Ramona Lisa, in 2014, as well as an instrumental Ramona Lisa album, Drawing the Target Around the Arrow in 2017. Chairlift announced in 2016 that they were splitting up and they played some final shows in 2017.

