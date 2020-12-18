 Caroline Polachek Shares Cover of The Corrs' “Breathless” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, December 18th, 2020  
Caroline Polachek Shares Cover of The Corrs’ “Breathless”

Standing at the Gate: Remix Collection Will Be Out April 16, 2021 on Perpetual Novice

Dec 17, 2020 By Joey Arnone
Caroline Polachek (formerly of Chairlift) has just shared a cover of “Breathless,” the 2000 song by Irish pop rock group The Corrs. It will be featured as a bonus track on her upcoming remix LP Standing at the Gate: Remix Collection, which contains remixes of tracks from her most recent album, Pang. Polachek has already shared several remixes from Standing at the Gate, including ones by Toro y Moi, George Clanton, and A.G. Cook. Listen to her cover of “Breathless” below.

Standing at the Gate: Remix Collection will be available on vinyl on April 16, 2021 via Perpetual Novice. Back in January, Polachek performed the song “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) from Pang on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

