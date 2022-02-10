News

Caroline Polachek Shares Video for New Single “Billions” Polachek is Currently on Tour with Dua Lipa

Photography by Nedda Afsari



Caroline Polachek (formerly of Chairlift) has shared a video for her new single, “Billions.” Produced by Polachek alongside Danny L Harle, the song features London’s Trinity Choir on the chorus. The video was co-directed by Polachek and Matt Copson. Polachek is currently on tour with Dua Lipa as a supporting act; view the full list of dates below along with the video for “Billions.”

In a press release, Polachek states: “The overabundance of this world overwhelms me. Sometimes it seems like ultimate tragedy, the earth being pillaged and destroyed for it. Sometimes it seems pre-human, beyond morality, sublime. I don’t pick sides, I just live here, with you. How does it feel, being so rich?”

Polachek will be releasing “Billions” as a 7-inch single alongside a new reworking of Oneohtrix Point Never’s “Long Road Home,” the original of which she provided backing vocals on. Listen to the reworking below.

Polachek’s latest album, Pang, came out in 2019.

Caroline Polachek 2022 Tour Dates:

2/11 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center*

2/12 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*

2/14 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

2/15 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

2/16 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*

2/18 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden*

2/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

2/20 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

2/21 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena*

2/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum*

2/24 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

2/25 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*

2/26 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center*

3/1 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

3/2 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena*

3/4 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*

3/5 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center*

3/7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

3/8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center*

3/9 - Chicago, IL @ United Center*

3/10 - Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

3/12 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

3/13 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

3/15 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

3/17 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center*

3/19 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

3/20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center*

3/22 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum*

3/23 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum*

3/25 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*

3/26 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

3/27 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose*

3/29 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

3/30 - Tacoma, WA @ Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater

3/31 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

4/1 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

4/16 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

4/23 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

7/25 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell*

7/27 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*

8/28 - Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic Festival

*with Dua Lipa

