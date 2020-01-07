News

Caroline Rose Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Feel the Way I Want” Superstar Due Out March 6 via New West





Caroline Rose has announced a new album, Superstar, and shared its first single, "Feel the Way I Want," via a self-directed video for the track. She's also announced some new tour dates. Superstar is due out March 6 via New West. Check out the "Feel the Way I Want" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.

Superstar is the follow-up to 2018's LONER, which was Rose's breakthrough album that brought her music to a wider audience. The video for "Feel the Way I Want" starts with Rose in Hollywood, California about to attend her first acting audition, until she realizes the audition is in Hollywood, Florida, instead. This leads to a road trip. It was filmed on an iPhone during a real life 11-day cross-country road trip.

In a press release, Rose says the goal of the song was to "have people, including myself, not know whether to love or hate this person. They're kind of like a walking eye roll who's easy to dismiss, but at the same time you admire their determination. It's the Kanye effect."

The press release says that Superstar is "a bigger, badder, glitter-filled cinematic pop record."

The press release further describes the album: "Inspired by cult classics such as The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant, Mulholland Drive, and the mockumentary Drop Dead Gorgeous, Superstar plays out like a film. After the protagonist receives a mistaken phone call from the glamorous Chateau Marmont hotel in album opener 'Nothing's Impossible,' they (gender neutral pronoun) take it as a sign toward a star-studded future and leave behind everything in pursuit of a newly established destiny. What ensues is a cinematic paradox that in one moment finds them strutting down a neon strip in full Saturday Night Fever hip-swing, and the next, sipping a dirty martini at the rundown apartment complex pool dwelling on life's unfortunate turns. It's a narrative Rose pulled directly from the somewhat shameless desires of her own growing ambition, as well as the public breakdowns of several notable celebrities."

Rose adds: "To me, there's both humor and horror in hubris and what it takes in order to be successful. I wanted to make a story out of those parts of myself that I find largely undesirable and embarrassing, then inject them with steroids."

Summing up Superstar in the press release, Rose says: "I realized at some point that I'm not going to fit into any one box, and maybe that's a good thing. This record is me embracing being an outsider making my own path."

Read our website interview with Rose on LONER.

Read our print magazine interview with Rose on LONER.

Superstar Tracklist:

1. Nothing's Impossible

2. Got to Go My Own Way

3. Do You Think We'll Last Forever?

4. Feelings Are a Thing of the Past

5. Feel the Way I Want

6. Freak Like Me

7. Someone New

8. Pipe Dreams

9. Command Z

10. Back At the Beginning

11. I Took a Ride



Caroline Rose Tour Dates:



Fri. March 6 - Albany, NY @ The Hollow

Sat. March 7 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Wed. March 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

Thu. March 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

Fri. March 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Sat. March 14 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's

Wed. March 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thu. March 26 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Fri. March 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sat. March 28 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. April 1 - Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival

Thu. April 2 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Fri. April 3 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Sat. April 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall

Fri. April 24 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Sat. April 25 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall: Upstairs

Sun. April 26 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

Tue. April 28 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Wed. April 29 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry's

Thu. April 30 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Fri. May 1 - Sun. May 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

