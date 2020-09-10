News

Caroline Rose Episode of Under the Radar Podcast Has its WLUR Radio Debut at 5 p.m. EST Today Our Podcast Now Airs on the Virginia NPR Affiliate Radio Station





We recently launched a new podcast, simply titled Under the Radar, and also announced that as well as being available on all podcasting platforms the podcast will now also be airing on WLUR, an NPR affiliate based in Lexington, VA (the city where Under the Radar is currently based). Our first episode, which featured an in-depth story on Black Belt Eagle Scout (aka Katherine Paul), broadcasted in July. Our second episode, featuring an interview with gender non-conforming, indie rocker Ezra Furman, broadcasted in August. Our third episode, featuring an interview with Caroline Rose, is airing today (Thursday, September 10) at 5 p.m. EST. You can listen at the station’s website (www.my.wlu.edu/wlur) or via the TuneIn app and those in the Lexington area can hear it on a good old fashioned radio at 91.5 FM.

On March 6 Rose dropped her third album Superstar. It was a concept-album of sorts, centering around a fame-obsessed “anti-hero” that holds the ego of Kanye West (“Remain humble not like all these fakers/Always get bleachers seats sitting at the LA Lakers”) and the glamour of Paris Hilton. But while the protagonist of the LP succumbs the stereotypical downfalls of fame—delusion, unfettered ambition—the real superstar, Caroline Rose, had to face her own challenges: a cancelled sold-out tour two days after her album was released.

Rose walks us through her ever-changing discography of sounds, trying (but failing) to do anything but music, and the dynamic between pop music with more sinister, and sometimes comic, undertones. Plus, you’ll never guess what song she sang for her highschool talent show.

Episode four features Everything Everything, with more episodes to be announced.

Each monthly episode of Under the Radar features an interview with a different musician conducted by host and producer Celine Teo-Blockey. As well as writing features and reviews for Under the Radar, Teo-Blockey is an independent radio producer and Transom Traveling Workshop alumni. She has previously produced radio stories for Sound & Vision, a podcast from the Seattle public radio station KEXP, and a sonic postcard for Sounds LA, from the Los Angeles public radio station KCRW.

Jeremy Franklin is the station manager at WLUR. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

