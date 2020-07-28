News

Caroline Rose – Listen to Our Interview in the New Episode of the Under the Radar Podcast The Third Episode of the Simply Titled Under the Radar Is Out Now on Major Podcasting Platforms

Photography by Cara Robbins



On March 6 Caroline Rose dropped her third album Superstar. It was a concept-album of sorts, centering around a fame-obsessed “anti-hero” that holds the ego of Kanye West ("Remain humble not like all these fakers/Always get bleachers seats sitting at the LA Lakers”) and the glamour of Paris Hilton. But while the protagonist of the LP succumbs the stereotypical downfalls of fame—delusion, unfettered ambition—the real superstar, Caroline Rose, had to face her own challenges: a cancelled sold-out tour two days after her album was released.

This is episode three of the Under the Radar Podcast. Rose walks us through her ever-changing discography of sounds, trying (but failing) to do anything but music, and the dynamic between pop music with more sinister, and sometimes comic, undertones. Plus, you’ll never guess what song she sang for her high school talent show.

The episode is available now on major podcasting platforms and can also be streamed here.

Each monthly episode of Under the Radar features an interview with a different musician conducted by host and producer Celine Teo-Blockey. Episode one featured an in-depth story on Black Belt Eagle Scout (aka Katherine Paul), and episode two featured gender non-conforming artist Ezra Furman.

As well as writing features and reviews for Under the Radar, Teo-Blockey is an independent radio producer and Transom Traveling Workshop alumni. She has previously produced radio stories for Sound & Vision, a podcast from the Seattle public radio station KEXP, and a sonic postcard for Sounds LA, from the Los Angeles public radio station KCRW.

As well as our new Under the Radar podcast, we have also been co-presenting the second and third seasons of the Why Not Both podcast.

