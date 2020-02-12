Caroline Rose Shares New “S&M-Themed Love Song” “Freak Like Me” and Announces Tour Dates
Superstar Due Out March 6 via New West
Feb 11, 2020
Photography by Cara Robbins
Caroline Rose is releasing a new album, Superstar, on March 6 via New West. Now she has shared another song from it, "Freak Like Me," which Rose says is a "S&M-themed love song about falling in love with your dominatrix." She has also announced some new tour dates. Listen to "Freak Like Me" below, followed by all of Rose's upcoming tour dates.
Here is Rose's full press release statement on the new song: "'Freak Like Me' is a S&M-themed love song about falling in love with your dominatrix. The song's melody is very floral and beautiful. I imagine it as some sort of delicate dress dancing around 17th century Versailles. I wanted to juxtapose this daintiness with grotesque lyrics. I've always wanted to write a pretty song with the word 'vomit' in it. Paradoxes are fun.
"I had been wanting to sample Aaron Embry's 'Raven Song' in a beat for the longest time. Then I had this kind of 'ah ha!' moment while working on the song on tour. I chopped up the sample, pitched it and it just fit perfectly. It really took the song to another level and completed the paradox."
Previously Rose shared Superstar's first single, "Feel the Way I Want," via a self-directed video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week).
Superstar is the follow-up to 2018's LONER, which was Rose's breakthrough album that brought her music to a wider audience. A previous press release said that Superstar is "a bigger, badder, glitter-filled cinematic pop record."
The previous press release further described the album: "Inspired by cult classics such as The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant, Mulholland Drive, and the mockumentary Drop Dead Gorgeous, Superstar plays out like a film. After the protagonist receives a mistaken phone call from the glamorous Chateau Marmont hotel in album opener 'Nothing's Impossible,' they (gender neutral pronoun) take it as a sign toward a star-studded future and leave behind everything in pursuit of a newly established destiny. What ensues is a cinematic paradox that in one moment finds them strutting down a neon strip in full Saturday Night Fever hip-swing, and the next, sipping a dirty martini at the rundown apartment complex pool dwelling on life's unfortunate turns. It's a narrative Rose pulled directly from the somewhat shameless desires of her own growing ambition, as well as the public breakdowns of several notable celebrities."
Rose added: "To me, there's both humor and horror in hubris and what it takes in order to be successful. I wanted to make a story out of those parts of myself that I find largely undesirable and embarrassing, then inject them with steroids."
Summing up Superstar in the previous press release, Rose said: "I realized at some point that I'm not going to fit into any one box, and maybe that's a good thing. This record is me embracing being an outsider making my own path."
Read our website interview with Rose on LONER.
Read our print magazine interview with Rose on LONER.
Caroline Rose Tour Dates:
Fri. March 6 - Albany, NY @ The Hollow
Sat. March 7 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Wed. March 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café
Thu. March 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café
Fri. March 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
Sat. March 14 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's
Wed. March 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Thu. March 26 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Fri. March 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Sat. March 28 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Wed. April 1 - Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival
Thu. April 2 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Fri. April 3 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Sat. April 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall
Fri. April 24 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
Sat. April 25 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall: Upstairs
Sun. April 26 - Austin, TX @ Antone's
Tue. April 28 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Wed. April 29 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry's
Thu. April 30 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Fri. May 1 - Sun. May 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
Wed. June 17 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird
Thu. June 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room
Fri. June 19 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
Sat. June 20 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Sun. June 21 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Wed. June 24 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Fri. June 26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Sat. June 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
