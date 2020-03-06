News

Caroline Rose – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It Superstar Out Now via New West

Photography by Cara Robbins



Caroline Rose has released a new album, Superstar, today via New West. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also below are Caroline Rose's upcoming tour dates.

Plus today we posted our review of Superstar and you can read that here.

Previously Rose shared Superstar's first single, "Feel the Way I Want," via a self-directed video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then Rose shared another song from it, "Freak Like Me," which she said was a "S&M-themed love song about falling in love with your dominatrix." "Freak Like Me" was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to make her TV debut with an energetic performance of "Feel the Way I Want." Then she shared one last pre-release single from it, "Do You Think We'll Last Forever?"

Superstar is the follow-up to 2018's LONER, which was Rose's breakthrough album that brought her music to a wider audience. A previous press release said that Superstar is "a bigger, badder, glitter-filled cinematic pop record."

The previous press release further described the album: "Inspired by cult classics such as The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant, Mulholland Drive, and the mockumentary Drop Dead Gorgeous, Superstar plays out like a film. After the protagonist receives a mistaken phone call from the glamorous Chateau Marmont hotel in album opener 'Nothing's Impossible,' they (gender neutral pronoun) take it as a sign toward a star-studded future and leave behind everything in pursuit of a newly established destiny. What ensues is a cinematic paradox that in one moment finds them strutting down a neon strip in full Saturday Night Fever hip-swing, and the next, sipping a dirty martini at the rundown apartment complex pool dwelling on life's unfortunate turns. It's a narrative Rose pulled directly from the somewhat shameless desires of her own growing ambition, as well as the public breakdowns of several notable celebrities."

Rose added: "To me, there's both humor and horror in hubris and what it takes in order to be successful. I wanted to make a story out of those parts of myself that I find largely undesirable and embarrassing, then inject them with steroids."

Summing up Superstar in the previous press release, Rose said: "I realized at some point that I'm not going to fit into any one box, and maybe that's a good thing. This record is me embracing being an outsider making my own path."

Read our website interview with Rose on LONER.

Read our print magazine interview with Rose on LONER.

Caroline Rose Tour Dates:

Fri. March 6 - Albany, NY @ The Hollow

Sat. March 7 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Wed. March 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

Thu. March 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

Fri. March 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Sat. March 14 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's

Wed. March 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thu. March 26 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Fri. March 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sat. March 28 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. April 1 - Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival

Thu. April 2 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Fri. April 3 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Sat. April 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall

Fri. April 24 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Sat. April 25 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall: Upstairs

Sun. April 26 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

Tue. April 28 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Wed. April 29 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry's

Thu. April 30 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Fri. May 1 - Sun. May 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Wed. June 17 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird

Thu. June 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room

Fri. June 19 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Sat. June 20 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Sun. June 21 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Wed. June 24 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Fri. June 26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Sat. June 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

