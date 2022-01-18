News

caroline Share Video for New Song “Good morning (red)” Self-Titled Debut Due Out February 25 via Rough Trade

Photography by Tom Whitson



London-based eight piece caroline have shared a video for their new song “Good morning (red).” It is the latest release from their forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will be out on February 25 via Rough Trade. Watch the Jonas Pequeno-directed video below.

Frontman Mike O’Malley states in a press release: “We wrote the basic electric guitar parts, drums and ‘Good morning, it’s that time again’ vocal line in early 2017 and used to play it as a loop for ages, twice as fast as it is on the recorded version, as this kind of never-ending, triumphant emo song. It felt like there was something to be hopeful for in early 2017. This very damaging political consensus was being challenged and there was a real sense that things could be different. That feeling is maybe best summed up by [guitarist/vocalist] Casper Hughes’ shouting (‘Can I be happy in this world? We’ll have to change it, it doesn’t suit us.’)

“As we got interested in other sounds and recording techniques, we always came back to ‘Good morning,’ reworking it and developing it in line with whatever we were interested in at the time. In its final recorded form, it’s kind of a song in two halves. The first half is how the band started: us playing a long song live in a room. And the second half is more what we are interested in now: different recorded worlds co-existing and colliding with one another. It’s the first song we ever wrote so it’s exciting that people are finally going to hear it in recorded form.”

Previously shared tracks from the upcoming album are “Dark blue” and “Skydiving onto the library roof,” and “IWR,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

