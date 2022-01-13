News

Carson McHone Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Single “Still Life” Still Life Due Out February 25 via Merge

Photography by Carson McHone



Carson McHone has announced the release of her third studio album, Still Life, which will be out on February 25 via Merge. In addition to sharing a self-directed video for the album’s title track, McHone has also revealed a string of world tour dates for 2022. View the video, as well as the album’s cover art and full list of tour dates, below.

Regarding the video for “Still Life,” McHone states in a press release: “We drop in on a body in motion, in and out of the light. When language fails, and there is only the feeling, the body has to keep moving.”

Still Life was written by McHone alongside fellow musician and producer Daniel Romano. McHone adds: “Daniel is a perceptive player, and his response was intuitive and organic. Shadows sharpened and came to life as full vignettes that felt familiar in a magical way, a product of keeping things emotionally open. I think we picked up on things that were unwritten.”

After it was announced that McHone signed to Merge in October, she shared the track “Hawks Don’t Share.” Her most recent album, Carousel, came out in 2018.

Carson McHone 2022 Tour Dates:

Feb 24 Detroit, MI – El Club*

Feb 25 Bloomington, IN – Blockhouse Bar*

Feb 26 St. Louis, MO – The Old Rock House*

Feb 28 Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge*

Mar 01 Tulsa, OK – Mercury Lounge*

Mar 02 Dallas, TX – Ruins*

Mar 03 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall*

Mar 04 Austin, TX – 3TEN at ACL Live*

Mar 06 San Antonio, TX – The Lonesome Rose*

Mar 09 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress*

Mar 10 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar*

Mar 11 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon*

Mar 12 Santa Cruz, CA – The Crepe Place*

Mar 13 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel*

Mar 17 Portland, OR – Bunk Bar*

Mar 18 Seattle, WA – Substation*

Mar 19 Vancouver, BC – Venue*

Mar 20 Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom*

Mar 24 Calgary, AB – Commonwealth Bar & Stage*

Mar 25 Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Lounge*

Mar 26 Saskatoon, SK – Louis’ Pub*

Mar 27 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre*

Mar 28 Regina, SK – The Exchange*

Mar 30 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry*

Mar 31 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club*

Apr 01 Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village*

Jun 24 Mannheim, DE – Brandherd*

Jun 25 Luzern, CH – Suedpol Lucerne*

Jun 27 Berlin, DE – Privatclub*

Jun 29 Nijmegen, NL – Doornroosje*

Jun 30 Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg*

Jul 01 Groningen, NL – Vera*

Jul 02 Haarlem, NL – Patronaat*

Jul 03 Den Haag, NL – PAARD*

Jul 06 Östersund, SE – Storsjöteatern*

Jul 09 Göteborg, SE – Pustervik*

Jul 10 Degerhamn, SE – Carlas Café*

Jul 12 Stockholm, SE – Galejan, Skansen*

Jul 13 Umeå, SE – Droskan*

Jul 14 Karlstad, SE – Karlstad Museum Pool*

Jul 15 Kristiansand, NO – Ravnedalen Live*

Jul 16 Oslo, NO – John Dee Live Club*

Jul 17 Löderup, SE – Solhällan Löderup*

Jul 26 Krefeld, DE – Kulturrampe*

Jul 28 London, UK – The Lexington*

* w/ Daniel Romano’s Outfit

