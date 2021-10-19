Carson McHone Signs to Merge, Shares Video for New Song “Hawks Don’t Share”

News

Singer-songwriter Carson McHone has just signed to Merge, and has also shared a video for her new song “Hawks Don’t Share.” McHone’s third album and label debut is set to be released in early 2022. Watch the “Hawks Don’t Share” video below.

McHone elaborates on signing to Merge in a press release: “The past year and a half shifted everyone’s lives dramatically. I’ve been off the road and off the stage, and for the most part in seclusion since I flew home in the middle of a tour on March 12th, 2020. Although sequestered, I’ve been lucky enough to use this time to explore new creative ground and cultivate new creative relationships. I am excited now to begin sharing the results and honored that the wonderful folks at Merge Records have signed on to help me spread the word!”

She adds: “The first song is ‘Hawks Don’t Share,’ performed with Daniel Romano and David Nardi. It was mixed by Kenneth Roy Meehan and mastered by Kristian Montano. The accompanying video celebrates collective creativity and affirms that we are all, in our own way, artists; that life itself is a work of art. A big bouquet of thanks is due to the Camera Varda crew who embodied these characters for me and helped bring this vision to life. Cheers to the joining of forces!”

McHone’s most recent album, Carousel, came out in 2018.

