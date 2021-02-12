Casey Conroy Debuts New Single, “As Deep As You Loved Me”
Full-length Debut Out This Year
Orlando native singer/songwriter Casey Conroy has been releasing a steady run of singles in 2019 and 2020, honing her glassy heartfelt take on indie pop. For her, the highest priority is authenticity. She notes, “I’m not interested in glamorizing myself just for the sake of being glamorous. It’s really important for me to reflect and make music about real people and real things.” With that same sincere style in tow, Conroy has now returned with her first release of 2021, “As Deep As You Loved Me.”
With “As Deep As You Loved Me” Conroy subtly captures the internal contradictions and complexities of love, a duality that can quickly cross from love to hate. Written quickly after watching Marriage Story in 2019, the song morphed through over a dozen versions before coalescing into its dark indie pop style.
Languid keys and a muted pulsing beat form a percussive background for Conroy’s airy vocal delivery. Conroy’s delicate vocals melt into the instrumental, opting for an understated performance that matches the nocturnal feel of the track. Yet Conroy remains magnetic, delivering the rhythmic hook with a cool detachment as she sings, “As deep as you love me you hate me now.” Check out the song and video below and stream the track here.
Most Recent
- 10 Best Songs of the Week: Ryley Walker, Cassandra Jenkins, Ora The Molecule, and More (News) — Alex Lahey, Allie Crow Buckley, Another Michael, Brijean, Cassandra Jenkins, Cherry Glazerr, Dry Cleaning, Gordi, Ora the Molecule, Ryley Walker, Songs of the Week
- Django Django – Stream the New Album, Including “Waking Up” (Feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg) (News) — Django Django, Charlotte Gainsbourg
- R+R=Now Debut New Live Album - Stream It Now (News) — R+R=Now, Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin
- Mogwai Share New Song “Pat Stains” (Feat. Colin Stetson) (News) — Colin Stetson, Mogwai
- Casey Conroy Debuts New Single, “As Deep As You Loved Me” (News) — Casey Conroy
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.