Casper Clausen of Efterklang Shares Video for New Solo Single “Ocean Wave”
Better Way Due Out January 9, 2021 via City Slang
Casper Clausen, frontman of Danish trio Efterklang, has just shared a new single titled “Ocean Wave.” This is the second single from his upcoming debut solo album, Better Way, which will be released on January 9, 2021 via City Slang. Watch the video below.
Clausen had this to say about the video in a press release: “The video for ‘Ocean Wave’ is by my friend and film director Sebastião Braga. Sebastião followed me and filmed loads of stuff from and around my studio in Lisbon over the past three years. I asked him to boil it down to an 8-min homage to the place where I wrote all the music for my album ‘Better Way’—to the flowing water just outside my window, and to the dying sun that sets across the river, over the Sintra mountains every evening. To let you see a bit of what I’ve been looking at while making the music.”
Better Way was recorded in Lisbon, Portugal, where Clausen has been living for several years. Pete Kember (aka Sonic Boom) co-produced and mixed the album.
Back in October, Clausen released the first single from Better Way, “Used to Think.” “Used to Think” made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Efterklang released their first new album in seven years, Altid Sammen, in 2019 via 4AD.
