Cass McCombs Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Single “Unproud Warrior” Heartmind Due Out August 19 via ANTI-

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Cass McCombs has announced the release of a new album, Heartmind, which will be out on August 19 via ANTI-. He has also announced a tour, and has shared a video for the new album single “Unproud Warrior,” which features Wynonna Judd and Charlie Burnham. View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of tour dates.

McCombs states in a press release: “I made this album as a way to handle the loss of some close friends. Their memories guided me throughout and hopefully they live through the music. Strange to realize, it wasn’t them who were lost, it was me.”

Heartmind features co-production from Shahzad Ismaily, Buddy Ross, and Ariel Rechtstaid. It was mixed by Rob Schnapf. The album also features musical contributions by Cactus Moser, Joe Russo, Kassa Overall, Danielle Haim, The Chapin Sisters, Frank LoCrasto, and Nestor Gomez.

McCombs previously shared the album single “Belong to Heaven” in April. His last album, Tip of the Sphere, came out in 2019 via ANTI-. In 2020, he shared the song “Don’t (Just) Vote,” an updated version of his 2011 song “Don’t Vote.”

Heartmind Tracklist:

1. Music Is Blue

2. Karaoke

3. New Earth

4. Unproud Warrior

5. Krakatau

6. A Blue, Blue Band

7. Belong to Heaven

8. Heartmind

Cass McCombs 2022 Tour Dates:

Tue. June 14 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Wed. June 15 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Fri. June 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Sat. June 18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Sun. June 19 - Cayucos, CA @ Schooner’s

Wed. Sept. 7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Thu. Sept. 8 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

Fri. Sept. 9 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sat. Sept. 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

Sun. Sept. 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s

Mon. Sept. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Wed. Sept. 14 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu. Sept. 15 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore

Fri. Sept. 16 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sat. Sept. 17 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Wed. Sept. 28 - Madrid, ES @ Teatro Lara

Thu. Sept. 29 - Zaragoza, ES @ Luis Galve

Fri. Sept. 30 - Alicante, ES @ Teatro Arnichas

Sat. Oct. 1 - Valencia, ES @ 16 Toneladas

Tue. Oct. 4 - Milano, IT @ Bellezza

Thu. Oct. 6 - St. Gallen, CH @ Palace St. Gallen

Fri. Oct. 7 - Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

Sat. Oct. 8 - Paris, FR @ Café De La Danse

Mon. Oct. 10 - Bristol, UK @ Redgrave Theatre

Wed. Oct. 12 - Manchester, UK @ The Stoller Hall

Thu. Oct. 13 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Theatre

Sat. Oct. 15 - Dublin, IE @ Liberty Hall

Sun. Oct. 16 - Glasgow, UK @ Mackintosh Church

Tue. Oct. 18 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde

Wed. Oct. 19 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater

Thu. Oct. 20 - Utrecht, NL @ Cloud 9

Sat. Oct. 22 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

Sun. Oct. 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

Tue. Oct. 25 - København S, DK @ DR Studie 2

Wed. Oct. 26 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

Fri. Oct. 28 - Oslo, NO @ Oslo Parkteatret

