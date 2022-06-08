Cass McCombs Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Single “Unproud Warrior”
Heartmind Due Out August 19 via ANTI-
Jun 08, 2022
Photography by Shervin Lainez
Cass McCombs has announced the release of a new album, Heartmind, which will be out on August 19 via ANTI-. He has also announced a tour, and has shared a video for the new album single “Unproud Warrior,” which features Wynonna Judd and Charlie Burnham. View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of tour dates.
McCombs states in a press release: “I made this album as a way to handle the loss of some close friends. Their memories guided me throughout and hopefully they live through the music. Strange to realize, it wasn’t them who were lost, it was me.”
Heartmind features co-production from Shahzad Ismaily, Buddy Ross, and Ariel Rechtstaid. It was mixed by Rob Schnapf. The album also features musical contributions by Cactus Moser, Joe Russo, Kassa Overall, Danielle Haim, The Chapin Sisters, Frank LoCrasto, and Nestor Gomez.
McCombs previously shared the album single “Belong to Heaven” in April. His last album, Tip of the Sphere, came out in 2019 via ANTI-. In 2020, he shared the song “Don’t (Just) Vote,” an updated version of his 2011 song “Don’t Vote.”
Heartmind Tracklist:
1. Music Is Blue
2. Karaoke
3. New Earth
4. Unproud Warrior
5. Krakatau
6. A Blue, Blue Band
7. Belong to Heaven
8. Heartmind
Cass McCombs 2022 Tour Dates:
Tue. June 14 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Wed. June 15 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Fri. June 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Sat. June 18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Sun. June 19 - Cayucos, CA @ Schooner’s
Wed. Sept. 7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Thu. Sept. 8 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
Fri. Sept. 9 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sat. Sept. 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi
Sun. Sept. 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s
Mon. Sept. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
Wed. Sept. 14 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. Sept. 15 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore
Fri. Sept. 16 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Sat. Sept. 17 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Wed. Sept. 28 - Madrid, ES @ Teatro Lara
Thu. Sept. 29 - Zaragoza, ES @ Luis Galve
Fri. Sept. 30 - Alicante, ES @ Teatro Arnichas
Sat. Oct. 1 - Valencia, ES @ 16 Toneladas
Tue. Oct. 4 - Milano, IT @ Bellezza
Thu. Oct. 6 - St. Gallen, CH @ Palace St. Gallen
Fri. Oct. 7 - Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
Sat. Oct. 8 - Paris, FR @ Café De La Danse
Mon. Oct. 10 - Bristol, UK @ Redgrave Theatre
Wed. Oct. 12 - Manchester, UK @ The Stoller Hall
Thu. Oct. 13 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Theatre
Sat. Oct. 15 - Dublin, IE @ Liberty Hall
Sun. Oct. 16 - Glasgow, UK @ Mackintosh Church
Tue. Oct. 18 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde
Wed. Oct. 19 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater
Thu. Oct. 20 - Utrecht, NL @ Cloud 9
Sat. Oct. 22 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
Sun. Oct. 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
Tue. Oct. 25 - København S, DK @ DR Studie 2
Wed. Oct. 26 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
Fri. Oct. 28 - Oslo, NO @ Oslo Parkteatret
