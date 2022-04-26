 Cass McCombs Shares New Single “Belong to Heaven” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, April 26th, 2022  
Subscribe

Cass McCombs Shares New Single “Belong to Heaven”

Out Now via ANTI-

Apr 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Giovanni Duca
Bookmark and Share


Cass McCombs has shared a new single, “Belong to Heaven.” It is out now via ANTI-. Listen below.

“Belong to Heaven” was produced by Ariel Rechtshaid. It features Danielle Haim on drums and vocals, The Chapin Sisters on additional vocals, Shahzad Ismaily on bass, keys and piano, Frank LoCastro on keys and Buddy Ross on hammond organ.

McCombs’ last album, Tip of the Sphere, came out in 2019 via ANTI-. In 2020, he shared the song “Don’t (Just) Vote,” an updated version of his 2011 song “Don’t Vote.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent