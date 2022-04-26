Cass McCombs Shares New Single “Belong to Heaven”
Out Now via ANTI-
Apr 26, 2022
Photography by Giovanni Duca
Cass McCombs has shared a new single, “Belong to Heaven.” It is out now via ANTI-. Listen below.
“Belong to Heaven” was produced by Ariel Rechtshaid. It features Danielle Haim on drums and vocals, The Chapin Sisters on additional vocals, Shahzad Ismaily on bass, keys and piano, Frank LoCastro on keys and Buddy Ross on hammond organ.
McCombs’ last album, Tip of the Sphere, came out in 2019 via ANTI-. In 2020, he shared the song “Don’t (Just) Vote,” an updated version of his 2011 song “Don’t Vote.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Daniel Rossen on “You Belong There” (Interview) — Daniel Rossen, Grizzly Bear
- The B-52’s Announce Farewell Tour (News) — The B-52’s
- White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (Review) —
- Weird Nightmare (Alex Edkins of METZ) Shares Video for New Single “Wrecked” (News) — Weird Nightmare, METZ
- Soccer Mommy Performs “Shotgun” on “Jimmy Fallon” (News) — Soccer Mommy
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.