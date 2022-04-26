News

Cass McCombs Shares New Single “Belong to Heaven” Out Now via ANTI-

Photography by Giovanni Duca



Cass McCombs has shared a new single, “Belong to Heaven.” It is out now via ANTI-. Listen below.

“Belong to Heaven” was produced by Ariel Rechtshaid. It features Danielle Haim on drums and vocals, The Chapin Sisters on additional vocals, Shahzad Ismaily on bass, keys and piano, Frank LoCastro on keys and Buddy Ross on hammond organ.

McCombs’ last album, Tip of the Sphere, came out in 2019 via ANTI-. In 2020, he shared the song “Don’t (Just) Vote,” an updated version of his 2011 song “Don’t Vote.”

