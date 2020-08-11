News

Cass McCombs Shares New Video for Single “The Wine of Lebanon” Directed by Aaron Brown for ANTI-





Back in May, Cass McCombs released standalone single “The Wine of Lebanon” on Universal Audio’s new recording system, LUNA. The single was produced by Grammy winner Jacquire King (Tom Waits, Norah Jones) and McCombs explained that the single “is about ritual offerings to the departed and wine as allegory for life.”

Now, McCombs has released a video for “The Wine of Lebanon” recorded back in January before quarantine. In the video, which was directed by Aaron Brown, he visits the gravesites of Ritchie Valens, Etta James, Merle Haggard, Darby Crash, and more.

Brown spoke about the video in a press release: “In this time of cultural and spiritual unrest, we present an offering to the ancestors for guidance. Social protest is a healthy expression of life, but it is also important to nest such actions in a greater context of our ancestor’s work. This step in the practice is in order to fully grow and mature from our shared, current experiences. The ancestors are there to show us what they discovered. For this, honor their wisdom and bring them offerings in order that we may not forget them and become stuck in a cycle of repetitious amnesia. The collective energy and unrest that we are all feeling now is the strength needed in order to truly grow, both as allies, and as subjects.”

Check out the video for “The Wine of Lebanon” below.

