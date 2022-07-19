Cass McCombs Shares Video for New Single “Karaoke”
Heartmind Due Out August 19 via ANTI-
Jul 19, 2022
Photography by Shervin Lainez
Cass McCombs has shared a video for his new single, “Karaoke.” Co-produced by Ariel Rechtshaid, it is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Heartmind, which will be out on August 19 via ANTI-. View the Scott Kiernan-directed video below.
McCombs previously shared the album single “Belong to Heaven” in April. Upon announcement of the new album, he shared the track “Unproud Warrior,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. His last album, Tip of the Sphere, came out in 2019 via ANTI-. In 2020, he shared the song “Don’t (Just) Vote,” an updated version of his 2011 song “Don’t Vote.”
