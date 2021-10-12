Cassandra Jenkins Announces Outtakes Compilation, Shares “Hailey (premix)”
(An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature Due Out October 22 via Ba Da Bing
Oct 12, 2021
Photography by Wyndham Boylan Garnett
Cassandra Jenkins has announced the release of a new compilation consisting of alternate tracks and outtakes from her most recent album, An Overview on Phenomenal Nature. The compilation, titled (An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, will be out on October 22 via Ba Da Bing. Jenkins has also shared an alternate version of the song “Hailey,” dubbed as a “premix.” Check it out below, along with the compilation’s tracklist and cover art.
An Overview on Phenomenal Nature came out earlier this year via Ba Da Bing. Read our interview with Jenkins, where she discusses the album.
(An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature Tracklist:
1. Michelangelo (demo)
2. New Bikini first take)
3. Crosshairs (interlude)
4. Ms. Cassandra
5. American Spirits
6. Hailey (premix)
7. Ambiguous Norway (instrumental)
8. Hard Drive (security guard)
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser Share New Song “Virginia Beach” (News) — Kevin Morby, Hamilton Leithauser, The Walkmen
- Michael Kiwanuka Shares New Song “Beautiful Life” (News) — Michael Kiwanuka
- Sondre Lerche Shares 10-Minute New Song “Dead Of The Night,” Announces 2022 Tour (News) — Sondre Lerche
- Cassandra Jenkins Announces Outtakes Compilation, Shares “Hailey (premix)” (News) — Cassandra Jenkins
- Black Country, New Road Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Chaos Space Marine” (News) — Black Country, New Road
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.