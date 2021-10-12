 Cassandra Jenkins Announces Outtakes Compilation, Shares “Hailey (premix)” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 12th, 2021  
Subscribe

Cassandra Jenkins Announces Outtakes Compilation, Shares “Hailey (premix)”

(An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature Due Out October 22 via Ba Da Bing

Oct 12, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Wyndham Boylan Garnett
Bookmark and Share


Cassandra Jenkins has announced the release of a new compilation consisting of alternate tracks and outtakes from her most recent album, An Overview on Phenomenal Nature. The compilation, titled (An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, will be out on October 22 via Ba Da Bing. Jenkins has also shared an alternate version of the song “Hailey,” dubbed as a “premix.” Check it out below, along with the compilation’s tracklist and cover art.

An Overview on Phenomenal Nature came out earlier this year via Ba Da Bing. Read our interview with Jenkins, where she discusses the album.

(An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature Tracklist:

1. Michelangelo (demo)
2. New Bikini first take)
3. Crosshairs (interlude)
4. Ms. Cassandra
5. American Spirits
6. Hailey (premix)
7. Ambiguous Norway (instrumental)
8. Hard Drive (security guard)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent