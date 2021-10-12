News

All





Cassandra Jenkins Announces Outtakes Compilation, Shares “Hailey (premix)” (An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature Due Out October 22 via Ba Da Bing

Photography by Wyndham Boylan Garnett



Cassandra Jenkins has announced the release of a new compilation consisting of alternate tracks and outtakes from her most recent album, An Overview on Phenomenal Nature. The compilation, titled (An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, will be out on October 22 via Ba Da Bing. Jenkins has also shared an alternate version of the song “Hailey,” dubbed as a “premix.” Check it out below, along with the compilation’s tracklist and cover art.

An Overview on Phenomenal Nature came out earlier this year via Ba Da Bing. Read our interview with Jenkins, where she discusses the album.

(An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature Tracklist:

1. Michelangelo (demo)

2. New Bikini first take)

3. Crosshairs (interlude)

4. Ms. Cassandra

5. American Spirits

6. Hailey (premix)

7. Ambiguous Norway (instrumental)

8. Hard Drive (security guard)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.