Cassandra Jenkins Shares Video for New Song “Crosshairs” An Overview on Phenomenal Nature out February 19 on Ba Da Bing





Cassandra Jenkins has shared a video for her new song “Crosshairs.” The song will be featured on her upcoming album An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, out February 19 via Ba Da Bing. Watch the one-shot video for “Crosshairs” below.

Jenkins speaks about the song and video in a press release: “I wrote ‘Crosshairs’ in the before times—not thinking about isolation. Listening to the song now, it reads more literally; I’ve never craved human interaction in the way I have over the course of the past year, and my experience of time has completely shifted. I decided to shoot this video over the weekend because I want to capture the snowy cityscape of New York in February of 2021 and how my inner landscape feels in this moment—simultaneously miniscule and expansive. I love talking to strangers, especially when there are no words exchanged. We have the opportunity to step outside of ourselves when we engage with a stranger’s gaze, in the same way that an artist like Cindy Sherman engages with a camera lens. And when we allow our identities to fall apart, we get closer to dissolving into something greater than ourselves.”

Jenkins previously released the songs “Michelangelo” and “Hard Drive” from the upcoming album. Her last album, Play Till You Win, came out in 2017 on Cassandra Complex.

