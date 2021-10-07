News

Cat Power Announces New Album, Shares New Frank Ocean and Pogues Covers Covers Due Out January 14, 2022 via Domino

Cat Power (aka Chan Marshall) has announced a new album, Covers, which will consist entirely of cover songs. Marshall has also shared her renditions of Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” and the Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” both of which will be featured on the album. Last night, Marshall performed her cover of “Bad Religion” on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Covers will be out on January 14, 2022 via Domino. Check Marshall’s live performance out below along with the studio versions of both covers and the album’s tracklist/cover art.

Marshall originally performed “Bad Religion” during her 2018 tour, mixing it with her song “In Your Face” from her 2018 album Wanderer. “That song was bringing me down,” she states in a press release. “So I started pulling out lyrics from ‘Bad Religion’ and singing those instead of getting super depressed. Performing covers is a very enjoyable way to do something that feels natural to me when it comes to making music.”

Covers Tracklist:

1. Bad Religion - Frank Ocean

2. Unhate - Cat Power - Chan Marshall

3. Pa Pa Power - Dead Man’s Bones

4. A Pair of Brown Eyes - The Pogues

5. Against the Wind - Bob Seger

6. Endless Sea - Iggy Pop

7. These Days - Jackson Browne

8. It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels - Kitty Wells

9. I Had a Dream Joe - Nick Cave

10. Here Comes a Regular - The Replacements

11. I’ll Be Seeing You - Billie Holiday

