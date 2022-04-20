News

Cat Power Shares Jim Jarmusch-Directed Video for Cover of The Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes” Covers Out Now via Domino





Cat Power (aka Chan Marshall) has shared a video for her cover of The Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” directed by Jim Jarmusch. Marshall’s cover of “A Pair of Brown Eyes” is featured on her latest album, Covers. View the video below.

Covers came out in January via Domino. It also features covers of Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion,” Dead Man Bones’ “Pa Pa Power,” and Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You,” along with the original song “Unhate.”

Marshall’s previous album, Wanderer, came out in 2018 via Domino.

