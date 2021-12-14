News

Cat Power Shares Video for Cover of Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You” and New Song “Unhate” Covers Due Out January 14, 2022 via Domino





Cat Power (aka Chan Marshall) has shared a video for her new cover of Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You.” Marshall has also shared the song “Unhate,” an updated version of the song “Hate” from her 2006 album, The Greatest. Both newly-released songs will be on Marshall’s upcoming album, Covers, which is out on January 14, 2022 via Domino. Watch the Greg Hunt-directed video for “I’ll Be Seeing You” and listen to “Unhate” below.

Marshall’s cover of “I’ll Be Seeing You” was inspired by personal losses in her life, including that of French musician Phillippe Zdar, who passed away in 2019. In a press release, she states: “When people who you love have been taken from you, there’s always a song that holds their memory in your mind. It’s a conversation with those on the other side, and it’s really important for me to reach out to people that way.”

Upon announcement of the new album in October, Marshall shared covers of Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” and the Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes.” She subsequently shared her cover of Dead Man Bones’ “Pa Pa Power.”

Her previous album, Wanderer, came out in 2018 via Domino.

