Cat Power Shares Video for Cover of Dead Man’s Bones’ “Pa Pa Power,” Announces Tour Covers Due Out January 14, 2022 via Domino

Photography by Mario Sorrenti



Cat Power (aka Chan Marshall) has shared a video for a new cover of the 2009 Dead Man’s Bones track “Pa Pa Power.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Covers, which will be out on January 14, 2022 via Domino. Marshall has also announced a string of U.S. tour dates for the first half of 2022. Check out the full list of dates below, along with the Greg Hunt-directed video for “Pa Pa Power.”

Marshall speaks about the new cover in a press release: “I started playing this solo in 2012 (originally more dissonant and trance-y), when the Occupy Wall Street protests were going on. Occupy was bunkering down and saying, ‘This shit’s fucking fucked up.’ And helping citizens be a voice in their local government. They got a lot of good things done, but the American media killed the movement. I felt like this song was relative to that. The American media has always penalized any sort of social progressiveness and is always the first to express conservative rhetoric against something that is beneficial to the nation. I’d open with this song on the 2013 China tour. ‘Burn the streets, burn the cars.’”

Upon announcing the album last month, Marshall shared covers of Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” and the Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes.” Her previous album, Wanderer, came out in 2018 via Domino.

Cat Power 2022 Tour Dates:

1-16 Albany, NY - Empire Live

1-18 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

1-19 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

1-20 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

1-22 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

1-24 Atlanta, GA - Eastern

1-25 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

1-27 Houston, TX - House of Blues

1-28 Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

1-29 Austin, TX - Emo’s

1-31 Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

2-02 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

2-04 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

2-05 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

2-06 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

2-07 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

2-09 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

2-10 San Francisco, CA - Castro Theatre

2-11 Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

4-19 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

4-21 Detroit, MI -St. Andrews

4-22 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

4-23 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

4-25 St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

4-26 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

4-27 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

4-29 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

4-30 Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

5-1 Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

5-3 New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place

5-5 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

5-6 Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

