Cate Le Bon Announces New Album and Tour Dates, Shares Video for Lead Single “Running Away” Pompeii Due Out February 4, 2022 via Mexican Summer

Photography by H Hawkline



Welsh singer/songwriter/guitarist Cate Le Bon has announced the release of her sixth studio album, Pompeii, which will be out on February 4, 2022 via Mexican Summer. Le Bon has also shared a video for its lead single “Running Away,” and has announced a set of US/UK/European tour dates for next year. Check out the list of dates below, along with the Casey Raymond-directed video for “Running Away” and the tracklist/cover art for Pompeii.

Le Bon elaborates on the new album in a press release: “Pompeii was written and recorded in a quagmire of unease. Solo. In a time warp. In a house I had a life in 15 years ago. I grappled with existence, resignation and faith. I felt culpable for the mess but it smacked hard of the collective guilt imposed by religion and original sin. The subtitle is: ‘You will be forever connected to everything.’ Which, depending on the time of day, is as comforting as it is terrifying. The sense of finality has always been here. It seems strangely hopeful. Someone is playing with the focus lens. The world is on fire but the bins must go out on a Tuesday night. Political dissonance meets beauty regimes. I put a groove behind it for something to hold on to. The grief is in the saxophones.”

Pompeii was composed entirely by Le Bon, and was recorded alongside frequent collaborator and co-producer Samur Khouja in Cardiff, Wales. The album artwork was inspired by a painting by Tim Presley.

In 2019, Le Bon released an EP alongside Bradford Cox of Deerhunter and Atlas Sound titled Myths 04. It featured the songs “Secretary” (one of our Songs of the Week) and “Canto!” (another one of our Songs of the Week).

Pompeii Tracklist:

1. Dirt on the Bed

2. Moderation

3. French Boys

4. Pompeii

5. Harbour

6. Running Away

7. Cry Me Old Trouble

8. Remembering Me

9. Wheel

Cate Le Bon 2022 Tour Dates:

Sun. Feb. 6 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony #

Tue. Feb. 8 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

Wed. Feb. 9 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

Fri. Feb. 11 - Toronto, ON @ Great Hall #

Mon. Feb. 14 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

Wed. Feb. 16 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

Thu. Feb. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile #

Sun. Feb. 20 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Rock / SLO Brew Music Hall #

Thu. Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

Sat. Feb. 26 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s #

Mon. March 14 - Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms #

Tue. March 15 - London, UK @ Hackney Empire #

Wed. March 16 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall #

Thu. March 17 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio #

Fri. March 18 - Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall #

Sat. March 19 - Dublin, IE @ The National Concert Hall #

Mon. March 21 - Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club #

Tue. March 22 - Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre #

Wed. March 23 - Birmingham, UK @ The Mill #

Mon. March 28 - Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef #

Tue. March 29 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie #

Thu. March 31 - Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne #

Fri. April 1 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F #

Sat. April 2 - Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur #

Sun. April 3 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz #

Tue. April 5 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club #

Wed. April 6 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher #

Thu. April 7 - Hus 7 / Slaktkyrkan @ Stockholm, SE #

Fri. April 8 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret #

Sat. April 9 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega #

Mon. April 11 - Brussels, BE @ AB Box #

Tue. April 12 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso #

# = with Mega Bog

