Cate Le Bon – Read Our New Interview; Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It
Pompeii Out Now via Mexican Summer
Feb 04, 2022
Photography by Koury Angelo (for Under the Radar)
Welsh singer/songwriter/guitarist Cate Le Bon has released a new album, Pompeii, today via Mexican Summer. Today we posted our interview with her about the album. You can also stream the album and read our rave review of it. Stream the album below. Check out the interview here and read our 9/10 review of the album here. Also below are Le Bon’s upcoming tour dates.
Previously Le Bon shared Pompeii’s lead single “Running Away,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. That was followed by its second single, “Moderation,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared its third and final pre-release single, “Remembering Me,” via a colorful video for it that features Le Bon in various exaggerated costumes and poses. “Remembering Me” also topped our Songs of the Week list.
Pompeii is Le Bon’s sixth album and the follow-up to 2019’s Reward. In 2019, Le Bon also released an EP alongside Bradford Cox of Deerhunter and Atlas Sound titled Myths 04. It featured the songs “Secretary” (one of our Songs of the Week) and “Canto!” (another one of our Songs of the Week).
Cate Le Bon Tour Dates:
Sun. Feb. 6 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony
Tue. Feb. 8 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Wed. Feb. 9 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 11 - Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
Mon. Feb. 14 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Wed. Feb. 16 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Thu. Feb. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
Sat. Feb. 19 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Sun. Feb. 20 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Rock / SLO Brew Music Hall
Thu. Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Sat. Feb. 26 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s *SOLD OUT*
Mon. March 14 - Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
Tue. March 15 - London, UK @ Hackney Empire
Wed. March 16 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Thu. March 17 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
Fri. March 18 - Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall
Sat. March 19 - Dublin, IE @ The National Concert Hall
Mon. March 21 - Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club
Tue. March 22 - Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre
Wed. March 23 - Birmingham, UK @ The Mill
Mon. March 28 - Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
Tue. March 29 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
Thu. March 31 - Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
Fri. April 1 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Sat. April 2 - Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
Sun. April 3 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
Tue. April 5 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
Wed. April 6 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
Thu. April 7 - Hus 7 / Slaktkyrkan @ Stockholm, SE
Fri. April 8 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatre
Sat. April 9 - Copenhagen, DK @ Small Vega
Mon. April 11 - Brussels, BE @ AB Box
Tue. April 12 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
