Cate Le Bon Shares Colorful Video for New Song “Remembering Me” Pompeii Due Out February 4 via Mexican Summer





Welsh singer/songwriter/guitarist Cate Le Bon is releasing a new album, Pompeii, on February 4 via Mexican Summer. Now she has shared its third and final pre-release single, “Remembering Me,” via a colorful video for it that features Le Bon in various exaggerated costumes and poses. Juliana Giraffe and Nicola Giraffe of Giraffe Studios directed the video, which features costumes by Monica Adriana Rowlands. Watch it below, followed by Le Bon’s upcoming tour dates.

“‘Remembering Me’ is a neurotic diary entry that questions notions of legacy and warped sentimentalism in the desperate need to self-mythologize,” says Le Bon in a press release.

Previously Le Bon shared Pompeii’s lead single “Running Away,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. That was followed by its second single, “Moderation,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Pompeii is Le Bon’s sixth album and the follow-up to 2019’s Reward. In 2019, Le Bon also released an EP alongside Bradford Cox of Deerhunter and Atlas Sound titled Myths 04. It featured the songs “Secretary” (one of our Songs of the Week) and “Canto!” (another one of our Songs of the Week).

Pick up our current print issue (the 20th Anniversary Issue) to read our interview with Le Bon about Pompeii and to check out our photo-shoot with her in the desert in Joshua Tree, CA.

Cate Le Bon Tour Dates:

Sun. Feb. 6 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony

Tue. Feb. 8 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Wed. Feb. 9 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 11 - Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

Mon. Feb. 14 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Wed. Feb. 16 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Thu. Feb. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Sat. Feb. 19 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Sun. Feb. 20 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Rock / SLO Brew Music Hall

Thu. Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 26 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s *SOLD OUT*

Mon. March 14 - Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

Tue. March 15 - London, UK @ Hackney Empire

Wed. March 16 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Thu. March 17 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

Fri. March 18 - Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall

Sat. March 19 - Dublin, IE @ The National Concert Hall

Mon. March 21 - Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club

Tue. March 22 - Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre

Wed. March 23 - Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

Mon. March 28 - Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

Tue. March 29 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

Thu. March 31 - Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

Fri. April 1 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Sat. April 2 - Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

Sun. April 3 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Tue. April 5 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

Wed. April 6 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

Thu. April 7 - Hus 7 / Slaktkyrkan @ Stockholm, SE

Fri. April 8 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatre

Sat. April 9 - Copenhagen, DK @ Small Vega

Mon. April 11 - Brussels, BE @ AB Box

Tue. April 12 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

