Cate Le Bon Shares Video for New Single “Moderation”

Welsh singer/songwriter/guitarist Cate Le Bon has shared a video for her new single “Moderation.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Pompeii, which will be out on February 4, 2022 via Mexican Summer. Watch the video, directed by Juliana and Nicola Giraffe of Giraffe Studios, below.

In a press release, Le Bon states that “Moderation” is “a nod to the daily dilemma of trying to curb inherited and novel habits, when you want to eat the moon, and an essay written by the architect Lina Bo Bardi in 1958 that continues to kick hard.” The video for the song was filmed out of a window of Bo Bardi’s.

Upon announcing Pompeii last month, Le Bon shared its lead single “Running Away,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

In 2019, Le Bon released an EP alongside Bradford Cox of Deerhunter and Atlas Sound titled Myths 04. It featured the songs “Secretary” (one of our Songs of the Week) and “Canto!” (another one of our Songs of the Week).

