Caveman Share New Song "Like Me" Smash Due Out July 16 via Fortune Tellers





New York’s Caveman are releasing a new album, Smash, on July 16 via Fortune Tellers. Now the trio have shared the album’s second single, “Like Me.” Listen below.

Frontman Matthew Iwanusa had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Like Me’ is a song about being completely lost and starting to realize you’ve been placing the blame on everything else but yourself.”

Smash is the long-awaited follow-up to the Bossgaze trio’s last full-length, 2016’s Otero War, although in 2020 they did release the New Sides EP and a video for its single “You Got a Feeling” (the song also appears on Smash). A series of setbacks, including legal issues, led the delay between albums.

Caveman also shared another single from Smash, “Helpless,” in April via a music video for it.

Otero War was the follow-up to 2011’s CoCo Beware and 2013’s Caveman. The band also features James Carbonetti and Jeff Berrall.

