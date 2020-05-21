 Caveman Share Video for “You’ve Got a Feeling” (Plus Stream Their New EP) | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, May 21st, 2020  
Caveman Share Video for “You’ve Got a Feeling” (Plus Stream Their New EP)

New Sides EP Out Now via Fortune Tellers

May 21, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
New York’s Caveman recently surprise released the New Sides EP via Fortune Tellers. Now they have shared a video for the EP’s opening track, “You’ve Got a Feeling.” Check it out below, followed by a stream of the EP.

Frontman Matthew Iwanusa had this to say about the song and video in a press release: “This song is kind of about the anxiety of feeling trapped in a situation. Sort of a cabin fever type thing. I filmed it all in Brooklyn but was able to get my friend to film his cabin where he was. Seemed fitting for how the world is right now.”

New Sides is their first new music from the bossgaze band since their last full-length, 2016’s Otero War. Otero War was the follow-up to 2011’s CoCo Beware and 2013’s Caveman. The band also features James Carbonetti and Jeff Berrall. A press release promises a new album from the trio in 2021.

Read Matthew Iwanusa’s Nocturnal Admittance post for us on his most vivid recurring dream. 

And read our 2016 interview with Caveman.

