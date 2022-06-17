Celestial North Releases New Single Today!

News

Under the Radar have been big fans of Celestial North for a long time, having placed her in our 21 for 21 list as far back as December 2020. So we’re proud to reveal her latest single “The Light Of Nature”, which comes out today.

Inspired by her studies as a Herbalist and by the concept of The Light Of Nature, which she describes as, ‘innate knowledge imbued within us all and accessed through intimate, synergistic and intuitive relationships within our natural kingdoms.” It follows critically acclaimed predecessor “When The Gods Dance” and precedes Celestial North’s as-yet untitled debut album. Which she is currently recording with the intention of putting it out in September.

