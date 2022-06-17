 Celestial North Releases New Single Today! | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, June 17th, 2022  
Subscribe

Celestial North Releases New Single Today!

"The Light Of Nature" is out on all streaming platforms now

Jun 16, 2022 By Dom Gourlay
Bookmark and Share


Under the Radar have been big fans of Celestial North for a long time, having placed her in our 21 for 21 list as far back as December 2020. So we’re proud to reveal her latest single “The Light Of Nature”, which comes out today.

Inspired by her studies as a Herbalist and by the concept of The Light Of Nature, which she describes as, ‘innate knowledge imbued within us all and accessed through intimate, synergistic and intuitive relationships within our natural kingdoms.” It follows critically acclaimed predecessor “When The Gods Dance” and precedes Celestial North’s as-yet untitled debut album. Which she is currently recording with the intention of putting it out in September.

Official Website

Bandcamp

Instagram



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent