Chad VanGaalen Shares New Single “Nightwaves,” Announces Livestream Performance World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener Out March 19 on Sub Pop





Chad VanGaalen has shared a new single titled “Nightwaves.” It will be featured on his upcoming album, World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener, due out March 19 via Sub Pop. VanGaalen has also announced that on April 8 he will be livestreaming a performance from his studio in Calgary, Alberta via NoonChorus. Tickets can be purchased here. Listen to “Nightwaves” below.

In a press release, VanGaalen talks about the concept behind his new song, stating that it “is about the endless news feed. Giving in to your digital calendar, when all that’s on your to-do list is checking the online updates. Like a William Gibson waking nightmare, boring marketed as sexy.”

Last month, VanGaalen shared the song “Samurai Sword” from his upcoming album. His most recent album, Light Information, came out in 2017 on Sub Pop.

