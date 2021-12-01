 CHAI Announce Remix EP, Share Confidence Man Remix of “END” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 1st, 2021  
CHAI Announce Remix EP, Share Confidence Man Remix of “END”

WINK Out Now via Sub Pop

Dec 01, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Japan’s CHAI have announced the release of a new EP, WINK TOGETHER, a set of remixes of songs from the band’s most recent album, WINK. They have shared a track from the upcoming project, a remix of the song “END” done by Australian pop duo Confidence Man. Listen to it and check out the EP’s tracklist below.

“CHAI and ConMan are a match made in party heaven,” Confidence Man state in a press release. “When we heard their track ‘END,’ we just knew we had to put our hands all over it. Make the girls the ’90s hip hop stars they truly are. And if we do say so ourselves, it’s truly turned into the collab of our dreams.”

WINK came out in May via Sub Pop. Read our interview with CHAI about the album here.

WINK TOGETHER Tracklist:

1. END (Confidence Man Remix)
2. ACTION (with ZAZEN BOYS)
3. Miracle (Scoobert Doobert Remix)
4. PING PONG! (Busy P Remix)
5. Nobody Knows We Are Fun (STUTS Remix)
6. Donuts Mind If I Do (with Beenzino)

