 CHAI Launch GoFundMe in Light of Stolen Tour Trailer
Monday, February 28th, 2022  
CHAI Launch GoFundMe in Light of Stolen Tour Trailer

They Are Currently Touring With Mitski

Feb 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Japan’s CHAI have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser after their trailer was stolen during the Austin stop of their current tour with Mitski.

The fundraiser description states: “Lots of equipment was stored in the van cargo hold so they can continue with opening the Mitski show. However, the trailer had wardrobe, office equip, GoPro, persona items, and ALL THE MERCH is gone. Anyone who knows how it is to be an opening band knows that that’s how you make all your money. They are distraught. The police said all the traffic cams in the area were turned off and they cannot make out the license plate of the vehicle that stole it, so there is no hope in getting it back. ANY donations are greatly appreciated!!!”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

