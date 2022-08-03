 CHAI Share New Single “My Dream” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022  
CHAI Share New Single “My Dream”

Out Now via Sub Pop

Aug 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Japan’s CHAI have shared a new single, “My Dream.” Listen below.

In a press release, the band’s Yuuki states: “When you’re doing something you love, in whatever way you want to, those are the times in life when you feel irresistibly great. The things you love so much that you even dream about, are the very things that shouldn’t be left just as dreams! Nothing can beat your love for something! That’s what we felt when we saw the film, and we put all of that into this song.”

The band’s latest album, WINK, came out last year via Sub Pop. It was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. Read our 2021 interview with CHAI about WINK.

In May, the band shared the single “Surprise.” They later shared the Superorganism collaboration “Hero Journey.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

