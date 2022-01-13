 CHAI Share New Single “WHOLE” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, January 13th, 2022  
Subscribe

CHAI Share New Single “WHOLE”

Out Now via Sub Pop

Jan 13, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Japan’s CHAI have shared a new single, “WHOLE.” The single, which has been confirmed as the theme song for the new Japanese rom-com series Koi-senu Futari, was produced by Scoobert Doobert. Listen below.

Band member Yuuki, who penned the lyrics for “WHOLE,” states in a press release: “Sometimes, no one empathizes with you. But is that really a bad thing? I don’t want to make my thing, or someone else’s thing, something to be ashamed of. Because our ‘differences’ may not be our enemies. I wish we could love each other’s little differences and little similarities entirely—that’s the hope behind this song.”

CHAI’s most recent album, WINK, came out last year via Sub Pop, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent