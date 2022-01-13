News

CHAI Share New Single “WHOLE” Out Now via Sub Pop





Japan’s CHAI have shared a new single, “WHOLE.” The single, which has been confirmed as the theme song for the new Japanese rom-com series Koi-senu Futari, was produced by Scoobert Doobert. Listen below.

Band member Yuuki, who penned the lyrics for “WHOLE,” states in a press release: “Sometimes, no one empathizes with you. But is that really a bad thing? I don’t want to make my thing, or someone else’s thing, something to be ashamed of. Because our ‘differences’ may not be our enemies. I wish we could love each other’s little differences and little similarities entirely—that’s the hope behind this song.”

CHAI’s most recent album, WINK, came out last year via Sub Pop, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list.

